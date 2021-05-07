European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output, Trade Data

Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast output to grow 2.3 percent on month, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in February. Germany's trade surplus is seen at EUR 19.5 billion in March versus EUR 19.1 billion in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data and industrial output figures are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain industrial output data is due. Production is seen rising 12.6 percent annually in March versus a 2.1 percent drop in February.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output and foreign trade data. Economists expect production to advance 11.4 percent annually in March, reversing a 2.6 percent fall in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's retail sales data for March is due. Sales had increased 6.6 percent in February.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen rising to 62.3 in April from 61.7 in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.