Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In March

Malaysia's unemployment rate declined marginally in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.7 percent in March from 4.8 percent in February.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 753,200 in March from 777,500 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose by 0.4 percent monthly to 15.33 million in March from 15.27 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate rose to 68.6 percent in March from 68.5 percent in the preceding month.

Economic News

