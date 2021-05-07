Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In March

Finland's trade deficit narrowed in March, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to EUR 305 million in March from EUR 345 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 370 million.

Exports rose 12.5 percent year-on-year in March and imports fell 11.0 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 7.6 percent in March and imports from those countries rose 8.5 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 19.0 percent and imports from those countries rose 15.0 percent.

