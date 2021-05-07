Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In March

Lithuania's trade deficit widened in March, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Trade deficit increased to EUR 359.1 million in March from EUR 24.5 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 136.6 million.

Exports grew 8.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.9 percent rise in February.

Imports surged 21.6 percent yearly in March, after a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 12.5 percent in March and import increased 27.1 percent.

In the first quarter, trade deficit narrowed to EUR 264.9 million from EUR 268.0 million in the last year. Exports rose 5.2 percent and imports grew 4.9 percent.

Economic News

