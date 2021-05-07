Hungary Trade Surplus Increases In March

Hungary's trade surplus increased in March, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.013 billion in March from EUR 328 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 940 million.

In February, the trade surplus was EUR 849 million.

Exports grew 22.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.9 percent increase in February.

Imports increased 15.3 percent annually in March, following a 5.3 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.