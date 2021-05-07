Czech Industrial Production, Trade Surplus Rises

The Czech Republic's industrial production increased and construction output decreased in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Separate data showed that the trade surplus increased in March, as exports rose and imports increased.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 14.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.6 percent fall in February. Economists had forecast a 11.4 percent growth.

Manufacturing output surged 16.0 percent yearly in March.

Mining and quarrying output decreased 2.7 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning rose 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March.

Industrial new orders increased 23.0 percent year-on-year in March.

Construction output decreased a working-day adjusted 3.1 percent annually in March.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output grew 3.1 percent monthly in March.

Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade surplus rose to CZK 18.509 billion in March from CZK 12.0 million in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 25.0 billion.

In Febuary, the trade surplus was CZK 21.614 billion.

Exports rose 29.2 percent annually in March and imports grew 22.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports increased 7.0 percent in March and imports increased by 7.1 percent.

