Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises More Than Expected

Taiwan's trade surplus rose more than expected in April, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of US$6.179 billion in April. Economists had expected a surplus of US$3.12 billion.

Exports grew 38.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 27.1 percent rise in March. Economists had expected an increase of 26.9 percent.

Imports gained 26.4 percent annually in April, after a 27.0 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 24.0 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery grew in April.

Imports of parts of electronic product, mineral products, machinery, chemicals, base metals and articles of base metals increased in April.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, the U.S.A, ASEAN, Japan and Europe rose in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.