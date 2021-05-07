Spain's Industrial Production Rebounds In March

Spain's industrial production rebounded in March underpinned a sharp growth in durable consumer goods output, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Industrial production logged a double-digit annual growth of 12.4 percent versus the 2.3 percent decrease in February. This was the first expansion since December 2019.

Industrial output, on an unadjusted basis, grew 15.1 percent, in contrast to a 3.7 percent decline posted in February.

Month-on-month, industrial production rose 0.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.

Data showed that the annual 12.4 percent growth was largely driven by a 44.9 percent jump in durable consumer goods output. Non-durable consumer goods output was up 1.5 percent.

Production of capital goods rose 28.1 percent and intermediate goods production increased 14.8 percent. Energy output expanded only 1.6 percent.

