Italy Retail Sales Decline In March

Italy's retail sales declined in March after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 5.9 percent growth in February. In January, retail sales fell 2.7 percent.

Sales of non-foods declined 1.6 percent monthly in March, while food sales grew 1.9 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales surged 22.9 percent in March, after a 5.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

Online sales grew 39.9 percent yearly in March.

The retail sales volume increased 0.1 percent monthly in March and accelerated 23.5 percent from a year ago.

In the first quarter, retail sales value rose 0.2 percent quartely, while volume declined 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.