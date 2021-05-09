Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release final March numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales were down 0.8 percent on month in February.

Australia also will see April results for the confidence index from NAB; in March, the index score was 15.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.