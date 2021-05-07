Brad Paisley Announces U.S. Tour With Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe

Brad Paisley has announced the schedule for his upcoming 30-date U.S. Tour, which will feature special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlow.

According to the schedule, the tour will kick off with a show at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, the first large-scale festival in the world this year, in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 5. There will also be an outdoor concert in Nashville on July 4 during "Let Freedom Sing!" celebration.

The final show will take place at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on October 9.

Paisley has also teamed up with Vanderbilt Health on the national "Be a Fan. Take the Shot" PSA encouraging his fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help the nation reach the crucial goal of herd immunity.

"It's been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people," he is seen saying in the clip.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be set aside for The Store - a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Brad Paisley Tour 2021 dates:

June 5 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

July 4 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Let Freedom Sing! Music City

July 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

July 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 -- Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 -- Canton, Ohio @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Aug. 14 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 21 -- Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fair

Aug. 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 10 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Clarkson, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 23 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

Sept. 24 -- West Springfield, Mass. @ Court of Honor Stage

Sept. 26 -- Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair

Sept. 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ ISLETA Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 9 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

(Photo: Toiete Jackson)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News