Brad Paisley Announces U.S. Tour With Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe

Brad Paisley has announced the schedule for his upcoming 30-date U.S. Tour, which will feature special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlow.
According to the schedule, the tour will kick off with a show at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, the first large-scale festival in the world this year, in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 5. There will also be an outdoor concert in Nashville on July 4 during "Let Freedom Sing!" celebration.
The final show will take place at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, on October 9.
Paisley has also teamed up with Vanderbilt Health on the national "Be a Fan. Take the Shot" PSA encouraging his fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help the nation reach the crucial goal of herd immunity.
"It's been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people," he is seen saying in the clip.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be set aside for The Store - a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Brad Paisley Tour 2021 dates:
June 5 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
July 4 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Let Freedom Sing! Music City
July 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
July 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 17 -- Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
July 22 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 23 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 9 -- Canton, Ohio @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Aug. 14 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 21 -- Lima, Ohio @ Allen County Fair
Aug. 22 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Aug. 27 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 10 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 -- Clarkson, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 23 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours at The Meadow Event Park
Sept. 24 -- West Springfield, Mass. @ Court of Honor Stage
Sept. 26 -- Bloomsburg, Pa. @ Bloomsburg Fair
Sept. 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ ISLETA Amphitheatre
Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 9 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
(Photo: Toiete Jackson)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News