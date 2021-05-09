Singapore Shares Have Positive Lead For Monday's Trade

The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, collecting more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and it's predicted to move higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 27.26 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 3,200.26 after trading between 3,173.21 and 3,204.40. Volume was 2.01 billion shares worth 1.50 billion Singapore dollars. There were 249 decliners and 243 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and SembCorp Industries both added 0.99 percent, while CapitaLand jumped 1.39 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was up 0.47 percent, City Developments gained 0.92 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 2.08 percent, Dairy Farm International rose 0.69 percent, DBS Group collected 0.98 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.59 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 1.13 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 1.29 percent, SATS accelerated 1.52 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 2.27 percent, Singapore Exchange climbed 1.37 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 15.08 percent, United Overseas Bank surged 2.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding improved 0.66 percent and Singapore Technologies Engineering, SingTel, Thai Beverage, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Wilmar International, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Venture Corporation all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mostly higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 229.26 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 34,777.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 119.44 points or 0.88 percent to end at 13,752.24 and the S&P 500 added 30.98 points or 0.74 percent to close at 4,232.60. For the week, the Dow surged 2.7 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent.

The strength on Wall Street followed the closely watched Labor Department report showing weaker than expected job growth in April. Traders reacted positively to this because the it reinforced the view the Federal Reserve will leave ultra-easy monetary policy in place for the foreseeable future.

The data led to a particularly strong upward move by high-growth tech stocks, which are seen as more susceptible to higher interest rates.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on optimism for increased demand in Europe and the U.S. although gains were capped by concerns in Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.19 or 0.3 percent at $64.90 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained about 2.1 percent in the week.

