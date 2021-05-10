China Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

China will on Tuesday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to fall 0.2 percent on month and rise 1.0 percent on year after slipping 0.5 percent on month and gaining 0.4 percent on year in March. Producer prices are expected to spike 6.6 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in the previous month.

China also will see April figures for new yuan loans, which are expected to be worth CNY1.600 trillion - down from CNY2.730 trillion in March.

Japan will provide March numbers for household spending; in February, spending was up 2.4 percent on month and down 6.6 percent on year.

The Philippines will see Q1 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 5.6 percent on quarter and down 8.3 percent on year.

