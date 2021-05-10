European Economics Preview: UK Halifax House Price Data Due

Halifax house prices from the UK and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to release consumer and producer price figures. Inflation is forecast to fall to 3 percent in April from 3.1 percent in March.

In the meantime, foreign trade and consumer prices from Denmark are due.

At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due for April. Prices had increased 6.5 percent annually in three months to March.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The investor sentiment index is forecast to rise moderately to 14.0 in May from 13.1 in April.

Half an hour later, Greece industrial production figures are due for March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.