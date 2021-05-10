Dutch Industrial Production Increases In March

Dutch industrial production increased in March after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.3 percent fall in February.

More than half of all classes in industry produced more in March. Production in the transport equipment industry grew the most, by 17.1 percent.

Production of machines increased 11.8 percent and those of rubber and plastic gained 8.9 percent. Production of electrical and electronic appliances, and chemical products rose by 4.2 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.1 percent in March.

