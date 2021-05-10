Futures Point To Broadly Higher Open

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly negative.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

Traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales, industrial production, and consumer sentiment this week.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 107.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 58.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended firmly in positive territory on Friday. The Dow rose 229.23 points or 0.7 percent to 34,777.76, the Nasdaq advanced 119.40 points or 0.9 percent to 13,752.24 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.98 points or 0.7 percent to 4,232.60.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index or IMX for April will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 8.21.

The six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in a live interview on CNBC at 8.30 am ET. Evans will speak on current economic conditions and monetary policy in virtual Society for Advancing Business Writing and Editing Fireside Chat at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares finished higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 9.12 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,427.99, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 28,595.66.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average gained 160.52 points, or 0.55 percent, at 29,518.34, while the broader Topix index ended 0.99 percent higher at 1,952.27.

Australian advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 92 points, or 1.30 percent, to 7,172.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 94.60 points, or 1.29 percent, at 7,419.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 13.22 points or 0.12 percent. The German DAX is losing 19.52 points or 0.13 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 4.65 points or 0.07 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 57.83 points or 0.52 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.32 percent.

