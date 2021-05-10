Indonesia Bourse Poised To Head South Again On Tuesday

The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 45 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,975-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets lower - although crude oil prices offer mild support. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were negative and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 47.48 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 5,975.79 after trading between 5,941.93 and 5,986.37.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.18 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.31 percent, Bank Mandiri added 0.42 percent, Indosat skidded 1.21 percent, Indocement jumped 1.63 percent, Semen Indonesia perked 1.53 percent, Indofood Suskes gathered 1.15 percent, Astra International improved 0.94 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 7.46 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 2.29 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 7.35 percent, Timah advanced 1.11 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.59 percent and United Tractors and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but all ended up in the red as the session progressed.

The Dow fell 34.94 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,742.82, while the NASDAQ plummeted 350.38 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,401.86 and the S&P 500 sank 44.17 points or 1.04 percent to close at 4,188.43.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid weakness among stocks following negative analyst comments about several big-name companies including Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Oracle (ORCL).

Concerns about the outlook for inflation may also have weighed on the markets amid an increase in commodities prices.

Crude oil futures were marginally higher Monday on news of the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the U.S. following a major cyberattack. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.02 or 0.02 percent at $64.92 a barrel.

