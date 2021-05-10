Thai Stock Market Likely To Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday

The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets lower - although crude oil prices offer mild support. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were negative and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday as the financials were mostly higher and the energy producers were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 3.12 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 1,588.15 after trading between 1,576.79 and 1,596.80. Volume was 32.166 billion shares worth 111.864 billion baht. There were 999 decliners and 573 gainers, with 488 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport skidded 1.22 percent, while Bangkok Asset Management dropped 1.00 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.42 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.38 percent, BTS Group shed 0.56 percent, Kasikornbank added 0.40 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.88 percent, PTT Oil & Retail declined 1.68 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.25 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 0.72 percent, SCG Packaging spiked 2.24 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.43 percent, TMB Bank advanced 0.87 percent and Advanced Info, Asset World, Bangkok Expressway, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Gulf, PTT and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Monday but all ended up in the red as the session progressed.

The Dow fell 34.94 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,742.82, while the NASDAQ plummeted 350.38 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,401.86 and the S&P 500 sank 44.17 points or 1.04 percent to close at 4,188.43.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid weakness among stocks following negative analyst comments about several big-name companies including Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Oracle (ORCL).

Concerns about the outlook for inflation may also have weighed on the markets amid an increase in commodities prices.

Crude oil futures were marginally higher Monday on news of the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the U.S. following a major cyberattack. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.02 or 0.02 percent at $64.92 a barrel.

Market Analysis