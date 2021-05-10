logo
Breaking News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Brooks Automation To Split Into Two Companies; Q2 Profit Rises

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) are gaining over 10% on Monday extended session after the life sciences and semiconductor company announced plans to split into two companies as well as reported its second-quarter results.

Brooks Automation announced plans to split into two standalone companies with one focusing on life sciences and the other on semiconductor manufacturing industries.

Current Brooks CEO Steve Schwartz will lead the standalone life sciences company, while current Brooks CFO Lindon Robertson will serve as CFO.

Dave Jarzynka, current President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, will be named CEO of the new Brooks Automation, while current Brooks Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Dave Pietrantoni will be named CFO.

"Record level revenue in the second quarter is yet another proof point of the strength and continued momentum of our Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses," said CEO Steve Schwartz. "While today's separation announcement reflects years of strategic investment and innovation, we believe that the Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions businesses are now of size and scale to operate and benefit from their own standalone structures. Looking ahead, we see strong demand in both businesses supporting continued acceleration as we enter the second half of our fiscal year."

Net income for the second quarter rose to $23.7 million or $0.32 per share from $9.1 million or $0.12 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.61 per share, up from $0.25 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues rose 30 percent to $286.6 million from $220.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $272.0 million for the quarter.

Semiconductor Solutions revenues rose 26% to $157 million, while Live Sciences grew 36% to $130 million.

Looking forward to the third quarter, Brooks expects revenues $300 million to $320 million and adjusted earnings of $0.65 to $0.75 per share.

BRKS closed Monday's trading at $89.44, down $9.73 or 9.81%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $9.50 or 10.62%, in the after-hours trade.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Use In Children 12 To 15
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to include 12- to 15-year-olds. "The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age...
Novavax Report Positive Preclinical Data For NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 Vaccine Candidate Combination
Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Monday data from a preclinical study of the company's combination quadrivalent seasonal flu vaccine (NanoFlu) and COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The clinical studies of the combination vaccine are expected to begin by the end of the year. The...
Chipotle Mexican Grill To Raise Restaurant Wages To $15/hour; To Add 20K Jobs - Quick Facts
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Tuesday that it is increasing restaurant wages resulting in a $15 average hourly wage by the end of June. The company also said it is looking to hire 20,000 employees across the U.S. with starting wage ranges from $11 to $18 per hour to support current peak season...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap