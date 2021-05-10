New Zealand Retail Credit Card Spending Climbs 4.0% On Month In April

The value of retail electronic spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - after rising 0.8 percent in March.

Spending in the core retail industries climbed 4.1 percent on month.

By industry, the movements were: fuel, up NZ$26 million (5.1 percent); apparel, up NZ$26 million (8.3 percent); durables, up NZ$21 million (1.3 percent); consumables, up NZ$21 million (1.0 percent); and motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$0.4 million (0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail electronic spending skyrocketed 108.7 percent after rising 5.1 percent in the previous month.

