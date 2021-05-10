Japan Household Spending Jumps 6.2% On Year In March

The average of household spending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 309,800 yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 6.6 percent drop in February.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 484,914 yen, down 1.0 percent on year.

On a monthly basis, household spending climbed 7.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 2.1 percent after rising 2.4 percent in the previous month.

