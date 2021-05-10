Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, drawing out the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 mark near 14-month highs, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as stocks follow their peers on Nasdaq. Weakness is seen in stocks across all sectors as surging commodity prices raised concerns about inflation.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 54.50 points or 0.76 percent to 7,118.30, after hitting a low of 7,113.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 65.60 points or 0.88 percent to 7,354.20. Australian ended significantly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is flat, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent, while OZ Minerals edged up 0.4 percent.

Among oil stocks are lower after crude oil prices were flat. Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent and Santos is down almost 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy are declining more than 1 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay is losing almost 3 percent, WiseTech Global is down more than 2 percent and Appen is declining more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are lower, with Newcrest Mining losing almost 2 percent and Northern Star Resources down almost 3 percent, while Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.784 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Monday, with technology stocks leading the way to the downside. The Dow reached a record intraday high in morning trading but joined the tech-heavy Nasdaq in negative territory as the day progressed.

The major averages all finished the day lower, although the Nasdaq underperformed its counterparts by a wide margin. The Nasdaq plunged 350.38 points or 2.6 percent to 13,401.86, while the S&P 500 slid 44.17 points or 1 percent to 4,188.43 and the S&P 500 edged down 34.94 points or 0.1 percent to 34,742.82.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both closed nearly unchanged.



Crude oil futures were marginally higher Monday on news of the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the U.S. following a major cyberattack. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.02 or 0.02 percent at $64.92 a barrel.

