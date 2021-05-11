European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's wholesale prices for April. Prices had increased 4.4 percent annually in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from the Czech Republic and Hungary. The Czech inflation is forecast to rise to 2.7 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March.

Hungary's inflation is seen at 5 percent in April versus 3.7 percent in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat is scheduled to release industrial production for March. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.2 percent rise in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is seen at 72 in May versus 70.7 in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.