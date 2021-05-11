Lithuania Producer Prices Rise For Second Month

Lithuania's producer prices rose for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 10.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.6 percent rise in March.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 2.2 percent annually in April, following a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market gained by 8.7 percent annually in April. Prices for products sold on the foreign market increased by 12.2 percent from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP gained 2.4 percent yearly in April and rose 1.0 percent from a month ago.

