Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Rise In March

Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased in March, data from Turkstat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased 16.6 percent annually in March, following a 8.9 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 12.5 percent growth.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 14.8 percent annually in March and manufacturing output grew 17.2 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output rose 11.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 19.2 percent yearly in March, following a 4.7 percent gain in February.

Sales of non-food sales increased 36.9 percent annually in March and automotive fuel sales grew 12.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks and tobacco declined 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 5.1 percent in March, following a 3.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

