Italy Industrial Production Falls In March

Italy's industrial production declined in March, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production decreased 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.1 percent growth in February. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

On a yearly basis, industrial output accelerated 37.7 percent in March, after a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a growth of 37.2 percent.

Among all sectors, energy output increased 1.8 percent monthly in March. Capital goods output rose 0.2 percent and intermediate goods production grew 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer goods production declined 1.5 percent.

Economic News

