Malta Industrial Production Declines Further

Malta's industrial production declined further in March, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 11.8 percent decrease in February.

Among the main industrial groups, consumer production decreased 1.0 percent annually in March. Output of intermediate goods and energy declined by 3.2 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, capital goods rose 1.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in March, after a 4.1 percent fall in the prior month.

Economic News

