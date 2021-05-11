South Africa Manufacturing Output Grows In March

South Africa's manufacturing output grew in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.5 percent fall in February.

The largest positive contributions came from food and beverages, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 3.4 percent in March, after a 1.1 percent fall in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

During the three months ended in March, manufacturing output gained 0.3 percent, same as seen in the preceding period.

Economic News

