Turkish Current Account Deficit Widens In March

Turkey's current account deficit widened in March, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.

The current account deficit increased to $3.33 billion in March from $2.59 billion in February. Economists had forecast a deficit of $3.80 billion.

The goods trade deficit decreased to $2.96 billion in March, while the services surplus rose to $767.00 million.

The primary income account posted a net outflow of $1.18 million in March, while the secondary income account surplus was $47.00 million.

The capital account deficit was $2.00 million in March. The financial account registered a surplus of $4.39 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.