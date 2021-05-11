South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Red

The South Korea stock market on Tuesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had surged more than 120 points or 3.9 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,210-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the stocks and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 39.87 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 3,209.43 after trading between 3,192.25 and 3,239.92. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 21.2 trillion won. There were 447 gainers and 419 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.35 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.34 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 2.40 percent, LG Electronics retreated 2.93 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 5.38 percent, Naver sank 3.59 percent, LG Chem eased 0.11 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 2.44 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.66 percent, SK Innovation plunged 3.58 percent, POSCO perked 0.61 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.31 percent, KEPCO was up 0.20 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.31 percent, Kia Motors surrendered 1.93 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 473.66 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 34,269.16, while the NASDAQ dipped 12.43 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,389.43 and the S&P 500 fell 36.33 points or 0.87 percent to close at 4,152.10.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about an acceleration in the rate of inflation and potential monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the inflation concerns, the Labor Department said the number of job openings reached a series high of 8.1 million on the last day of March. The data led to worries that employers will have to raise wages to entice workers, which could prompt higher inflation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday following a report from OPEC that said demand is expected to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day or 6.6 percent this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $65.28 a barrel.

