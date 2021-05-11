Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 55 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,145-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns over the outlook for interest rates and stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index retreated 38.14 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 3,144.27 after trading between 3,137.46 and 3,166.59. Volume was 2.17 billion shares worth 1.72 billion Singapore dollars. There were 353 decliners and 173 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT was down 0.46 percent, while CapitaLand dropped 1.10 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was down 0.47 percent, City Developments fell 0.79 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 1.21 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.64 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 3.57 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Singapore Airlines both retreated 1.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slipped 0.51 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation skidded 2.07 percent, SATS plunged 3.04 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 2.46 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 2.14 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.64 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering surrendered 1.33 percent, SingTel lost 0.82 percent, Thai Beverage slid 0.70 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 1.36 percent, Wilmar International shed 1.02 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.34 percent and Dairy Farm International, Keppel Corp and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 473.66 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 34,269.16, while the NASDAQ dipped 12.43 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,389.43 and the S&P 500 fell 36.33 points or 0.87 percent to close at 4,152.10.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about an acceleration in the rate of inflation and potential monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the inflation concerns, the Labor Department said the number of job openings reached a series high of 8.1 million on the last day of March. The data led to worries that employers will have to raise wages to entice workers, which could prompt higher inflation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday following a report from OPEC that said demand is expected to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day or 6.6 percent this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $65.28 a barrel.

