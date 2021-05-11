Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday, extending the with the significant losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark near 14-month highs, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are also digesting yesterday's Federal budget 2021 and are cautious of rising inflation as the global recovers from the pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.70 points or 0.57 percent to 7,056.30, after hitting a low of 7,035.90 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 36.50 points or 0.50 percent to 7,295.10. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is edging up 0.1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is up more than 1 percent, while OZ Minerals is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Appen is gaining more than 2 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 2 percent, while Afterpay is up almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.4 percent.

Commonwealth Bank reported third-quarter cash profits that doubled from last year to $2.4 billion, as Australia's biggest bank cut provisions for bad debts in response to the improving economy.

Gold miners are mostly higher after the gold prices increased. Evolution Mining is edging down 0.4 percent, while Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent and Resolute Mining is up almost 4 percent. Newcrest Mining is flat.



Oil stocks were lower after crude oil prices declined. Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down almost 1 percent and Santos is declining more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in carsales.com were halted after the vehicle classifieds site confirmed it is raising $600 million to fund the purchase of a 49 percent stake in US branded marketplace platform Trader Interactive.

Shares in CSR are surging more than 6 percent after the building materials firm reported a 17 percent growth in full-year profit to $146.1 million and reinstated a final dividend of 14.5 cents. The company will also pay a special 9.5 cent dividend. However, Revenue slipped 4 per cent to $2.12 billion.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.782 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session. The Nasdaq hit its worst intraday level in well over a month in early trading but rebounded to end the day only modestly lower.

After plunging as much as 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down just 12.43 points or 0.1 percent at 13,389.43. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 473.66 points or 1.4 percent to 34,269.16 and the S&P 500 slid 36.33 points or 0.9 percent to 4,152.10.

The major European also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled higher Tuesday following a report from OPEC that said demand is expected to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day or 6.6 percent this year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.36 or 0.6 percent at $65.28 a barrel.

