Finland Current Account Balance Swing To Deficit

Finland's current account balance swung to deficit in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The current account balance registered a deficit of EUR 748 million in March versus a surplus of EUR 176 million in February.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 163 million versus EUR 95 million in the previous month.

The services trade deficit increased to EUR 434 million in March from EUR 290 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a deficit of EUR 204 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 273 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 1.8 billion.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover increased a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent yearly in March, following a 5.9 percent rise in February.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turnover fell 0.2 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.