Romania Industrial Production Rises In March

Romania's industrial production increased in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in March.

Manufacturing output fell 0.6 percent monthly in March.

Production in mining and quarrying grew 2.6 percent and electricity gained 4.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 13.1 percent in March.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 13.0 percent monthly in March and gained 13.4 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

