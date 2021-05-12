Sweden Unemployment Rate Falls In April

Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in April, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April from 4.12 percent in March.

The registered jobless rate increased to 8.2 percent in April from 8.1 percent in the previous year. In March, unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 425,266 in April from 418,642 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 10.5 percent in April from 10.8 percent in last year.

