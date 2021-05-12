Greece Consumer Prices Decline Further In April

Greece's consumer prices decline further in April, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.6 percent decline in March.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services declined 2.4 percent annually in April and prices of communication decreased 1.4 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and household equipment fell by 1.2 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.1 percent annually in April, following a 2.0 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.9 percent in April, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.