Portugal Inflation Rises More Than Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose more than estimated in April, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.5 percent increase in March. In the initial estimate, inflation was 0.5 percent.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components remained unchanged at 0.1 percent yearly in April, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month, in line with initial estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, decreased 0.1 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.1 percent growth in the prior month, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in April, after a 1.5 percent increase in the preceding month. This was in line with initial estimate.

