India Inflation Slows In April

India's consumer price inflation slowed in April, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.29 percent year-on-year after a 5.52 percent jump in March. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of 4.20 percent.

The consumer food price index rose 2.02 percent year-on-year after a 4.97 percent climb in the previous month.

Food and beverages prices rose 2.66 percent annually and those of clothing and footwear grew 3.49 percent. The cost of housing increased 3.73 percent and that of fuel and light grew 7.91 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.70 percent in April and food prices increased 0.97 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.