Zac Brown Brown To Return To The Road On 'The Comeback Tour'

Zac Brown Band have announced plans to hit the road again with their "The Comeback Tour" after they canceled the trek last year due to the pandemic.

"The Comeback Tour" will kick off on August 5 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and is currently set conclude on October 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans," frontman Zac Brown said in a press release. "It's been a long, difficult year for everyone, and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour and celebrate a brand-new world."

The trek will see support from Gabby Barrett, Ashland Craft, Teddy Swims, Adam Doleac and Devin Dawson on certain dates.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band's "The Comeback Tour 2021" will go on sale on Friday, May 14 at noon local time.

The Comeback Tour 2021 Dates:

Aug. 5 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 6 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Aug. 8 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*

Aug. 19 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug. 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Sept. 2-3 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sept. 5 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center+

Sept. 10 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest++ (on sale 10AM local time)

Sept. 17-18 - Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+

Sept. 30 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Oct. 3 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Oct. 8 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place**

Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Oct. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Oct. 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**

Oct. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion**

Oct. 17 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena**

* special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft

** special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft

+ special guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft

++ special guest Gabby Barrett

