logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

India Industrial Production Rebounds More Than Expected

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

India's industrial production grew strongly in March, after a sharp fall in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Wednesday.

The industrial production index climbed 22.4 percent year-on-year, which was faster than the 17.6 percent growth economists had forecast.

In February, industrial production decreased 3.7 percent from a year ago.

In the same month last year, production dropped 18.7 percent.

Manufacturing output jumped 25.8 percent from a year ago and mining production climbed 6.1 percent. Electricity output rose 22.5 percent.

During the April to March year-to-date period, industrial production decreased 8.6 percent and manufacturing output fell 9.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap