Canadian Market Remains In Negative Territory

The Canadian market is down in negative territory in early afternoon trades on Wednesday, weighed down by losses materials, information , healthcare, industrials and consumer discretionary sections.

Energy stocks are up sharply, riding on higher crude oil prices.

Concerns about the accelerating pace of inflation appear to be weighing on sentiment. Data from the Labor Department this morning showed the consumer price index in the U.S. climbed by 0.8% in April after rising by 0.6% in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.2%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 114.95 points or 0.6% at 19,159.09, after touching a low of 19,112.49.

Materials shares Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are down 4 to 6%.

Information technology stocks Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 3.7 to 4.2%. Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are lower by 3% and 2.7%, respectively, while Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) are down 1.6% and 1.45%, respectively.

Among healthcare stocks, Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) is down 5.6%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is declining 3% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is lower by 2.5%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are down 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

In the industrials section, Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) is down more than 6%, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) is declining 5.5% and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) is sliding 4.7%, while Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) and Mullen Group (MTL.TO) are down 2.5 to 3.3%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) reported net loss of $1.68 million in the quarter ended March 2021, compared with net loss of $11.07 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock is up nearly 1%.

