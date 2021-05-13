Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

Hong Kong will on Friday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous reading, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and down 3.0 percent on year.

China will provide April figures for foreign direct investment; in March, FDI surged 39.9 percent on year.

New Zealand will see April numbers for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 63.6.

Finally, the in Malaysia and Indonesia remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Economic News

