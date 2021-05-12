New Zealand Food Prices Jump 1.1% On Month In April

Food prices in New Zealand climbed an unadjusted 1.1 percent on month in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday; seasonally adjusted, food prices rose 0.7 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 4.8 percent (up 3.4 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.1 percent; grocery food prices rose 1.0 percent (up 1.0 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.0 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 1.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices gained 0.7 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 6.0 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices decreased 2.2 percent; grocery food prices decreased 1.3 percent; and non-alcoholic beverage prices decreased 3.4 percent.

