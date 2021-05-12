Japan Has Y2,650.1 Billion Current Account Surplus In March

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,650.1 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 37.3 percent on year.

That missed expectations for a surplus of 2,796.2 billion yen and was down from 2,916.9 billion yen in February.

Exports were up 16.6 percent on year to 7,282.1 billion yen, while imports rose an annual 3.1 percent to 6,299.0 billion yen for a trade surplus of 983.1 billion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 43.6 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 2,320.4 billion yen.

