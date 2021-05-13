Hungary Construction Output Surges In March

Hungary's construction output grew in March after falling in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Construction output accelerated 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 17.2 percent drop in February. In January, output rose 7.0 percent.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings gained by 6.4 percent and the civil engineering works remained unchanged.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 11.5 percent monthly in March, after a 10.4 percent fall in the previous month.

In the first quarter, construction output declined 2.0 percent yearly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.