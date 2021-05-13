South Korea Export Prices Climb 10.6% On Year In April

Export prices in South Korea were up 10.6 percent on year in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after rising 5.9 percent in the previous month.

Import prices spiked an annual 15.0 percent in April after climbing 9.0 percent a month earlier.

Individually, export prices for agricultural and marine products fell 4.2 percent on year and manufactured products jumped 10.7 percent.

Import prices for raw materials skyrocketed an annual 51.3 percent, while intermediate goods prices jumped 11.3 percent, capital goods fell 5.4 percent and consumer goods were down 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 2.2 percent and import prices fell 0.5 percent.

