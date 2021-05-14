McDonald's USA Raising Hourly Wages At McDonald's-owned Restaurants

Fast-food giant McDonald's said it will be raising hourly wages for more than 36,500 hardworking employees at McDonald's-owned restaurants by an average of 10 percent to make it among the industry-leading pay and benefits package. These increases, which have already begun, will be rolled out over the next several months.

"Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities," said Joe Erlinger, President McDonald's USA.

The wage raise will include shifting the entry level range for crew to at least $11 to $17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers to at least $15 to $20 an hour, based on restaurant location.

Based on this trajectory of the current marketplace, McDonald's expects the average hourly wage for its company-owned restaurants to increase to $15 an hour in a phased, market-by-market approach.

The average hourly wages are expected to reach $15 an hour by 2024. However, some of the restaurants have or will reach an average hourly wage of $15 an hour in 2021 itself.

Through this action, McDonald's has showed its commitment to evaluating competitive wage data and the evolving legislation and regulatory environment to determine the appropriate wage ranges on a market-by-market level.

The move comes two weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contract workers in the U.S. to $15 per hour from the current rate of $10.95, starting in January next year.

The world's largest burger chain is now looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months as it enters into the busy summer season with dining rooms re-opening where it is safe.

The world's largest burger chain said the increases announced come in addition to the competitive benefits package offered to eligible employees in McDonald's-owned restaurants. These include paid time off to recharge, access to education, employee assistance in times of need, 401k plan, perks for working under the Arches.

