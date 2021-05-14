Evanescence And Halestorm Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Arena Tour

Frequent collaborators Evanescence and Halestorm have announced the schedule for their upcoming Fall 2021 U.S. Arena Tour.

The joint trek of the two female-led rock groups will kick off on Friday, November 5, with a concert at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, and feature shows in arenas across the U.S. before wrapping up on December 18 with a show at DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The tour will have stops in cities including Washington, California, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"Words can't express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again," Evanescence's Amy Lee said in a release. "We've been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can't wait to see you there!"

"We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can't think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence," said Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

"I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I've missed so much," she added. "Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we've experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"

Evanescence and Halestorm Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:

November 5 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 9 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

November 13 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

November 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

November 20 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

December 2 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

December 5 - Saint Louis, MO @ Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

December 11 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

December 12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

December 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

December 15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

December 17 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

December 18 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

