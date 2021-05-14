Kip Moore Announces 'The How High Tour,' Drops 'Good Life' Video

Kip Moore has announced that his headlining "How High Tour" will kick off in Chicago on October 14 and released a video for his song "Good Life."

Directed by friend and long-time collaborator PJ Brown, the video sees Moore embody the free-spirited nature of the song, channeling multiple facets of living a "Good Life" throughout the trippy video.

"The live show has been a massive part of everything we've built up until this point," Moore said. "We brought out a full record this past year and so it's been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported 'Wild World' and maybe even play some newer material now we have 'Good Life' out there."

"Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I've ever had making a video. We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go," the country star added.

Tickets for the tour will be available to purchase this Friday at 10 am local time at kipmoore.net.

Tour dates:

October 14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

October 15 - Newport, KY @ TBA

October 16 - Rochester, NY @ The Armory

October 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

October 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 4 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

November 5 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

November 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 11 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

November 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

November 13 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Port at the Wharf

November 19 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

November 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

December 2 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

December 3 - Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center

December 4 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

December 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

December 18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

(Photo: Alexa Campbell)

