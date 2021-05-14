Kip Moore Announces 'The How High Tour,' Drops 'Good Life' Video

Kip Moore has announced that his headlining "How High Tour" will kick off in Chicago on October 14 and released a video for his song "Good Life."
Directed by friend and long-time collaborator PJ Brown, the video sees Moore embody the free-spirited nature of the song, channeling multiple facets of living a "Good Life" throughout the trippy video.
"The live show has been a massive part of everything we've built up until this point," Moore said. "We brought out a full record this past year and so it's been a huge priority to get this tour scheduled so we can get out there and play those songs with the people who supported 'Wild World' and maybe even play some newer material now we have 'Good Life' out there."
"Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I've ever had making a video. We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go," the country star added.
Tickets for the tour will be available to purchase this Friday at 10 am local time at kipmoore.net.
Tour dates:
October 14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
October 15 - Newport, KY @ TBA
October 16 - Rochester, NY @ The Armory
October 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
October 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
October 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 4 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre
November 5 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
November 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
November 11 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
November 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
November 13 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Port at the Wharf
November 19 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
November 20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
November 21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
December 2 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
December 3 - Kearney, NE @ Viaero Event Center
December 4 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
December 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
December 18 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
(Photo: Alexa Campbell)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News