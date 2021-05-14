Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

The Canadian stock market remains firmly entrenched in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Friday after opening on bright note.

Investors are shrugging off concerns about inflation and indulging in some strong buying at several counters.

Data showing strong wholesale sales and manufacturing sales in Canada, firm commodity prices and comments from Fed officials that the central bank is unlikely to hike rates anytime soon set up a buoyant start for the market.

Increases in prices above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal should be temporary and the Fed will not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time, said Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Fed policymakers Lael Brainard and Richard Clarida made similar comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Healthcare, energy, financial, information , materials and real estate stocks are up with impressive gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 196.04 points or 1.02% at 19,331.85 nearly an hour past noon.

Healthcare stock Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is gaining more than 8%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%.

Among energy stocks, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up 4.3% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is rising 3.2%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are moving up 2 to 3%.

In the materials section, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are gaining 3 to 4.2%. Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), New Gold (NDG.TO), Ssr Mining Corp (SSRM.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) are also up sharply.

Among information technology stocks, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring more than 9% and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is up 7.3%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are up 5.3% and 4.75%, respectively. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) are also up with strong gains.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares are up 15% after the company reported a first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of C$73.05 million, compared to a net loss of C$65.96 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was C$0.51 per share, compared to last year's C$0.52 per share.

Data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada increased by 3.5% in March, after falling 1.6% a month earlier.

The data also showed Canadian wholesale sales rose by 2.8% in March, after coming in at -0.7% in February.

Another data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada increased to 173,485 units in March, up from 115,322 units in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com